USS Ralph Johnson Departs CFAY

240910-N-NF288-049 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2024) Quartermaster Seaman Amanda Delgado, from Manchester, Tennessee, stands watch on the bridge wing of the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)