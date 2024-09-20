USS Ralph Johnson Departs CFAY

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240910-N-NF288-040 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2024) Sailors assigned to the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) pose for a photo as the ship departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)