    USS Ralph Johnson Departs CFAY [Image 1 of 8]

    USS Ralph Johnson Departs CFAY

    YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JAPAN

    09.10.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Jamaal Liddell 

    Commander, Task Force 71/Destroyer Squadron 15

    240910-N-NF288-011 YOKOSUKA, Japan (Sept. 10, 2024) The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Ralph Johnson (DDG 114) departs Commander, Fleet Activities Yokosuka, Sept. 10. Ralph Johnson is forward deployed and assigned to Destroyer Squadron (DESRON) 15, the Navy’s largest DESRON and the U.S. 7th fleet’s principal surface force. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Jamaal Liddell)

    Date Taken: 09.10.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 19:17
    Photo ID: 8655630
    VIRIN: 240910-N-NF288-3607
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: YOKOSUKA NAVAL BASE, JP
    This work, USS Ralph Johnson Departs CFAY [Image 8 of 8], by PO1 Jamaal Liddell, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

