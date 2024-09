Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Seaman Gerson Ortega, right, takes the helm during a drill with Port Security Unit 311 on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2024 near the Port of Los Angeles. Gerson trained with Boatswain's Mate Third Class Vincent Suder, left, Boatswain's Mate Third Class Brandon Gibbons, second from left, and Boatswain's Mate Third Class Kameron Moon, second from right. Coast Guard photo by Petty Officer First Class J.J. Huggins.