    USNS Lucy Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler [Image 2 of 2]

    USNS Lucy Christened as MSC’s Newest Fleet Replenishment Oiler

    CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    09.21.2024

    Military Sealift Command Pacific

    Military Sealift Command's newest fleet replenishment oiler, USNS Lucy Stone (T-AO 209), slides down the rails, and into the San Diego Bay, following its christening at the General Dynamics NASSCO shipyard in San Diego, Calif., today.

    Date Taken: 09.21.2024
