Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.

BISMARCK, N.D. (Sept. 20, 2024) - Chief Special Warfare Operator Nick Anaya, left, assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command, and Hunter Berreth, center, local motivational speaker, conduct a local outreach engagement with the Bismarck State College Rodeo Team while in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Bismarck, N.D., September, 20, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)