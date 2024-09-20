Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D. [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.

    BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Fred Gray IV 

    NAVY TALENT ACQUISITION GROUP NORTHERN PLAINS

    240920-N-TI693-1015

    BISMARCK, N.D. (Sept. 20, 2024) - Chief Special Warfare Operator Nick Anaya, left, assigned to the Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command, and Hunter Berreth, center, local motivational speaker, conduct a local outreach engagement with the Bismarck State College Rodeo Team while in the Navy Talent Acquisition Group Northern Plains area of responsibility in Bismarck, N.D., September, 20, 2024. NTAG Northern Plains is responsible for the U.S. Navy’s enlisted and officer recruiting, covering 393,000 square miles in the states of North Dakota, South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota, Nebraska, and parts of Illinois, and Wisconsin. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Fred Gray IV / released)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 15:40
    Photo ID: 8655510
    VIRIN: 240920-N-TI693-1015
    Resolution: 4455x3564
    Size: 1.28 MB
    Location: BISMARCK, NORTH DAKOTA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D. [Image 6 of 6], by PO1 Fred Gray IV, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.
    Naval Special Warfare Assessment Command conducts local engagements in Bismarck, N.D.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    NSWAC
    #NTAGNorthernPlains
    #USNavy
    #NETC
    #ntagnp
    #navy.seal.swcc

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download