Fort Campbell Retiree Appreciation Day

Retiree Appreciation Day is happening right now!

Retiree Appreciation Day provides veteran retired service members from all U.S. military branches and their Families a way to stay informed about changes to their retirement rights, benefits and privileges while fostering goodwill between the retired and active-duty community. Dozens of agencies and vendors will provide information and services such as DEERS/ID Cards; flu, pneumonia, RSV, and shingles vaccinations; and more during Fort Campbell’s annual Retiree Appreciation Day after the ceremony.



Fort Campbell annual Retiree Appreciation Day is located Fort Campbell at the Soldier Support Center, 2702 Michigan Avenue, Sept. 21st, 10a.m.-2p.m.



Thank you to all the retirees, families and organizations and volunteers that ensured the success of this event!!