    US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden [Image 14 of 16]

    US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

    SCHIJNDEL, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Robert Cook, a saxophone player with 1st Cavalry Division Band, plays a solo during a stage concert in tribute to the 80th commemoration of Market Garden at the base camp in Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    Date Taken: 09.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 05:16
    Location: SCHIJNDEL, NL
    Hometown: FORT CAVAZOS, TEXAS, US
    1st Cavalry Division
    WWII
    First Team
    StrongerTogether
    target_news_europe
    MarketGardenWWII

