US Army Band marks 80th anniversary of Operation Market Garden

U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Mills, a trumpet player with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, plays a solo during a stage concert in tribute to the 80th commemoration of Market Garden at the base camp in Schijndel, Netherlands, Sept. 16, 2024. The concert honored World War II veterans and marked the anniversary of the offensive led by 101st paratroopers in 1944. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)