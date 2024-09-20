Guests Tour Emory S. Land

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PORT PHILLIP BAY (July 24, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy sailors assigned to HMAS Cerberus pose for a photo on the mess decks of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), as part of a scheduled port visit to Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, July 24, 2024. Melbourne is Emory S. Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)