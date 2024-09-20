Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Guests Tour Emory S. Land [Image 2 of 4]

    MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AUSTRALIA

    07.24.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Darek Leary 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PORT PHILLIP BAY (July 24, 2024) – Royal Australian Navy sailors assigned to HMAS Cerberus pose for a photo on the mess decks of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), as part of a scheduled port visit to Melbourne, Victoria, Australia, July 24, 2024. Melbourne is Emory S. Land’s fifth port since it departed on deployment May 17, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Darek Leary)

    Date Taken: 07.24.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 01:48
    Photo ID: 8655317
    VIRIN: 240724-N-MH959-1009
    Location: MELBOURNE, VICTORIA, AU
    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39
    AUKUS

