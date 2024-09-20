Emory S. Land Navigations Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BASS STRAIT (July 17, 2024) – Military Sealift Command civil service mariner, 3rd Officer Matthew Proia, ship’s navigator, from Portland Ore., far right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), discusses plans with Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the ship, second from right, Cmdr. Mike Fasano, executive officer, third from right, Command Master Chief Jonathan Render, fourth from right and civil service mariner, Michael Cook, ship’s master, far left, July 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)