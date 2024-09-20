Emory S. Land Navigations Brief

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

BASS STRAIT (July 17, 2024) – Capt. Brent Spillner, commanding officer of the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), second from right, discusses plans with Cmdr. Mike Fasano, executive officer, third from right, and Command Master Chief Jonathan Render, second from left, and Military Sealift Command civil service mariner, 3rd Officer Matthew Proia, ship’s navigator, far right, during a navigational brief in the ship’s bridge, July 17. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)