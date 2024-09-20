Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) – Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Roberto Balderas, from Palmbay, Fla., left, Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Timothy Wagner, from Caro, Mich., middle, and Gunner’s Mate 2nd Class Gerald Vazquez, right, assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training on the ship’s flight deck, July 13, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)