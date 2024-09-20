Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training [Image 8 of 11]

    Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Gregory Pickett II 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Catherine Blick, from Manila, Philippines, left, and Hull Maintenance Technician 3rd Class Timothy Wagner, from Caro, Mich., right, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training on the ship’s flight deck, July 13, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Gregory A. Pickett II)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39

