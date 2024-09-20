Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training [Image 5 of 11]

    Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training

    PACIFIC OCEAN

    07.13.2024

    Photo by Seaman Apprentice Mario Reyes Villatoro 

    USS Emory S. Land (AS-39)

    PACIFIC OCEAN (July 13, 2024) – Logistics Specialist 3rd Class Catherine Blick, center, from Manila, Philippines, and Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Victoria Mejicanos, left, from Piqua, Ohio, both assigned to the submarine tender USS Emory S. Land (AS 39), participate in the oleoresin capsicum portion of the security reaction force basic training on the ship’s flight deck, July 13, 2024. Emory S. Land is on deployment supporting the U.S. 7th Fleet, the U.S. Navy’s largest forward deployed numbered fleet, operating with allies and partners in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region. Emory S. Land provides expeditionary intermediate-level maintenance, services, and logistics support to deployed submarines. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Mario E. Reyes Villatoro)

    Date Taken: 07.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 01:41
    VIRIN: 240713-N-OJ012-2246
    Location: PACIFIC OCEAN
    This work, Emory S. Land SRF Bravo Training [Image 11 of 11], by SA Mario Reyes Villatoro, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Emory S. Land
    AS39

