    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Rotary Club members [Image 3 of 6]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Rotary Club members

    NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, UNITED STATES

    09.20.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    Cmdr. Paul Case, air officer, leads Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island members across the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream.)

    Date Taken: 09.20.2024
    Date Posted: 09.21.2024 00:00
    Location: NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Rotary Club members [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

