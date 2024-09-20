USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Rotary Club members

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Paul Case, air officer, leads Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island members across the flight deck onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream.)