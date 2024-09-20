Cmdr. Paul Case, air officer, leads Rotary Club of Bainbridge Island members through the hangar bay onboard Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a ship tour while in-port Naval Base Kitsap, in Bremerton, Washington, Sept. 20, 2024. Ronald Reagan provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Kazia Ream) (This photo has been altered for security purposes by blurring out identification badges.)
|Date Taken:
|09.20.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.21.2024 00:00
|Photo ID:
|8655284
|VIRIN:
|240920-N-BE723-1008
|Resolution:
|5264x3509
|Size:
|1.19 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE KITSAP-BREMERTON, WASHINGTON, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) hosts a tour for Rotary Club members [Image 6 of 6], by PO3 Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.