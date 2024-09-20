PP24-2 Small Boat Safety Training

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 18, 2024) – U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technician 3rd Class Patrick Breen, from Wantagh, N.Y., unpackages safety whistles while conducting a small boat safety workshop with local mariners at Okat Marina during Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 18, 2024. The workshop was hosted to educate and familiarize the community with at-sea life saving and search and rescue aid information. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)