    PP24-2 Small Boat Safety Training [Image 7 of 11]

    PP24-2 Small Boat Safety Training

    MICRONESIA, FEDERATED STATES OF

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Raymond Diaz III    

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    240918-N-BB269-1064
    KOSRAE, Federated States of Micronesia (Sept. 18, 2024) – U.S. Coast Guard Marine Science Technician 3rd Class Patrick Breen, from Wantagh, N.Y., hands out sheets of reflective stickers while conducting a small boat safety workshop with local mariners at Okat Marina during Pacific Partnership 2024-2 in Kosrae, Federated States of Micronesia, Sept. 18, 2024. The workshop was hosted to educate and familiarize the community with at-sea life saving and search and rescue aid information. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the U.S. Navy’s largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Chief Mass Communication Specialist Raymond D. Diaz III/Released)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, PP24-2 Small Boat Safety Training [Image 11 of 11], by CPO Raymond Diaz III, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    #PacificPartnership #PP24 #Kosrae #FSM #USNavy

