Multilateral partners from across the Indo-Pacific launched the Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Steering Committee, in Honolulu, Sept. 13, 2024. Military gender advisors from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and the United States participated as committee members. Their nations have all resourced a full-time WPS capability in their defense forces. The U.S Indo-Pacific Command-hosted Regional Military Gender Advisor Course (RGC), taking place in Honolulu, Sept. 9-20, enabled this steering committee meeting. The RGC builds on the momentum of the previous year, with participants in the inaugural 2023 course returning this year as instructors and facilitators. The RGC is part of a five-year significant security cooperation initiative to develop a network of military gender advisors in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)
|Date Taken:
|09.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 20:17
|Photo ID:
|8655169
|VIRIN:
|240913-N-N0132-1001
|Resolution:
|6000x4000
|Size:
|4.01 MB
|Location:
|HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Multilateral Partners Launch Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security Steering Committee, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
U.S. Indo-Pacific Command Hosts Second Indo-Pacific Regional Military Gender Advisor Course
No keywords found.