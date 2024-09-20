Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Multilateral Partners Launch Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security Steering Committee

    Multilateral Partners Launch Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security Steering Committee

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    09.13.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    U.S. Indo-Pacific Command         

    Multilateral partners from across the Indo-Pacific launched the Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Steering Committee, in Honolulu, Sept. 13, 2024. Military gender advisors from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and the United States participated as committee members. Their nations have all resourced a full-time WPS capability in their defense forces. The U.S Indo-Pacific Command-hosted Regional Military Gender Advisor Course (RGC), taking place in Honolulu, Sept. 9-20, enabled this steering committee meeting. The RGC builds on the momentum of the previous year, with participants in the inaugural 2023 course returning this year as instructors and facilitators. The RGC is part of a five-year significant security cooperation initiative to develop a network of military gender advisors in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)

    Date Taken: 09.13.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 20:17
    Photo ID: 8655169
    VIRIN: 240913-N-N0132-1001
    Resolution: 6000x4000
    Size: 4.01 MB
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US
