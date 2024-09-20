Multilateral Partners Launch Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security Steering Committee

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Multilateral partners from across the Indo-Pacific launched the Indo-Pacific Defense Women, Peace and Security (WPS) Steering Committee, in Honolulu, Sept. 13, 2024. Military gender advisors from Australia, Canada, Japan, New Zealand, the Philippines, Papua New Guinea, and the United States participated as committee members. Their nations have all resourced a full-time WPS capability in their defense forces. The U.S Indo-Pacific Command-hosted Regional Military Gender Advisor Course (RGC), taking place in Honolulu, Sept. 9-20, enabled this steering committee meeting. The RGC builds on the momentum of the previous year, with participants in the inaugural 2023 course returning this year as instructors and facilitators. The RGC is part of a five-year significant security cooperation initiative to develop a network of military gender advisors in the Indo-Pacific region. (Courtesy photo)