U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained with other bomb squad members at the Ontario, California, Airport during Operation All American. Soldiers from the Fort Irwin, California-based 759th Ordnance Company (EOD) trained with the Transportation Security Administration, Ontario Fire Department, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and Riverside Sheriff’s Department during the exercise. Courtesy photo.
US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American
