Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American

    ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    20th CBRNE Command

    U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained with other bomb squad members at the Ontario, California, Airport during Operation All American. Soldiers from the Fort Irwin, California-based 759th Ordnance Company (EOD) trained with the Transportation Security Administration, Ontario Fire Department, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and Riverside Sheriff’s Department during the exercise. Courtesy photo.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 14:07
    Photo ID: 8653990
    VIRIN: 240920-A-A4433-1002
    Resolution: 3120x2080
    Size: 960.07 KB
    Location: ONTARIO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American [Image 2 of 2], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American
    US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Fort Irwin
    20th CBRNE Command
    759th EOD Company
    bomb squads
    Operation All American

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download