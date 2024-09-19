US Army EOD technicians train with civilian bomb squads during Operation All American

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians trained with other bomb squad members at the Ontario, California, Airport during Operation All American. Soldiers from the Fort Irwin, California-based 759th Ordnance Company (EOD) trained with the Transportation Security Administration, Ontario Fire Department, San Bernardino Sheriff’s Department and Riverside Sheriff’s Department during the exercise. Courtesy photo.