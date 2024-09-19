Navy Exchange Service Command Conducts Fit Clinics for New Female Uniform Item

Navy Exchange Service Command textile technologists conduct fit testing on the new female summer white overblouse uniform item on August 13, 2024, at the Navy Exchange in Norfolk, Virginia. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)
|Date Taken:
|08.13.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 09:45
|Photo ID:
|8652835
|VIRIN:
|240813-N-QY189-1001
|Resolution:
|2400x1600
|Size:
|2.24 MB
|Location:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
