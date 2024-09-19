Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Navy Exchange Service Command Conducts Fit Clinics for New Female Uniform Item

    Navy Exchange Service Command Conducts Fit Clinics for New Female Uniform Item

    NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    08.13.2024

    Navy Exchange Service Command

    Navy Exchange Service Command textile technologists conduct fit testing on the new female summer white overblouse uniform item on August 13, 2024, at the Navy Exchange in Norfolk, Virginia. NEXCOM enables warfighter readiness and strengthens the Navy’s quality of life mission. Providing essential products, services, hospitality and outfitting Navy communities around the globe, NEXCOM is continuously evolving to meet the demands of today’s military operational environment. (U.S. Navy photo)

    Date Taken: 08.13.2024
