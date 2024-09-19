Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Son renames bridge in honor of 2nd Lt. Diel [Image 3 of 4]

    SON, NETHERLANDS

    09.15.2024

    Photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett 

    105th Mobile Public Affairs Detachment

    U.S. Army Sgt. Kyle Mills, a trumpet player, and Spc. Mathew Freeman, a trombone player, both with the 1st Cavalry Division Band, play accompanying music during a bridge renaming ceremony in honor of 2nd Lt. James L. Diel commemorating Market Garden’s 80th anniversary in Son, Netherlands, Sept. 15, 2024. Diel, assigned to Able Company, 2nd Battalion 506th Parachute Infantry Regiment, gave his life defending what was at the time a Bailey bridge during Operation Market Garden in 1944, securing the critical corridor for the 101st Airborne Division and British XXX Corps. The Dutch commemorate Operation Market Garden with parades, reenactments and educational programs. These activities honor the bravery of both the soldiers and the civilians involved. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Sgt. Jessica Barnett)

    This work, Son renames bridge in honor of 2nd Lt. Diel [Image 4 of 4], by 1SG Jessica Barnett, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MarketGardenWWII, StrongerTogether, WWII, target_news_europe, 1st Cavalry Division, First Team

