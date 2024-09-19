Date Taken: 09.17.2024 Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:43 Photo ID: 8652812 VIRIN: 240017-A-GI410-1008 Resolution: 2184x1437 Size: 632.86 KB Location: BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US

Web Views: 2 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.