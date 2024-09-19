Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day [Image 2 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day

    BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, UNITED STATES

    09.17.2024

    Photo by Michael Maddox 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Louisville District

    Jared Barrett (right), an archaeologist with the Louisville District, discusses what can be learned from some of the sediment that was removed from a dig site with Wyatt Ubelhor, who came out to volunteer with is family Sept. 17, 2024.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.17.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 09:43
    Photo ID: 8652809
    VIRIN: 240017-A-GI410-1002
    Resolution: 3000x2456
    Size: 2.5 MB
    Location: BLOOMINGTON, INDIANA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day [Image 8 of 8], by Michael Maddox, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day
    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Volunteers unearth history at Archaeology Day

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USACE
    volunteers
    partnership
    teamwork
    archaeology

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download