    3ESC 74th Birthday Run [Image 7 of 7]

    3ESC 74th Birthday Run

    UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by 1st Lt. Marcelo Marta 

    3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command

    Soldiers of the 3rd Expeditionary Sustainment Command run to celebrate the unit’s 74th birthday on Sept. 19, 2024. The commanding general of the 3rd ESC leads the run accompanied by the 264th Combat Sustainment Support Battalion, the 330th Movement Control Battalion, and the 18th Finance Battalion. (U.S. Army photo by 1st Lt Marcelo Marta)

