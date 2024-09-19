Russell operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ythen Marler, from Houston, stands watch supervisor in combat control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)