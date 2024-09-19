Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Russell operations [Image 2 of 2]

    SOUTH CHINA SEA

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class John Miller 

    USS Theodore Roosevelt (CVN 71)     

    U.S. Navy Operations Specialist 2nd Class Ythen Marler, from Houston, stands watch supervisor in combat control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)

    This work, Russell operations [Image 2 of 2], by PO3 John Miller, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    U.S. 7th Fleet
    Pacific Ocean
    USS Russell
    DDG 59
    CSG-9

