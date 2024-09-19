Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    USS John C. Stennis Officer Supports Navy Week [Image 3 of 3]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    USS John C. Stennis Officer Supports Navy Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Benjamin Dobbs 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240918-N-FF561-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jordan Bell, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), performs routine maintenance in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 05:27
    Photo ID: 8652569
    VIRIN: 240918-N-FF561-1001
    Resolution: 6600x4405
    Size: 1.44 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Officer Supports Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by CPO Benjamin Dobbs, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    USS John C. Stennis Sailor Supports Navy Week
    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Supports Navy Week
    USS John C. Stennis Officer Supports Navy Week

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    JCS
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH
    CVN74

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download