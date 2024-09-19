USS John C. Stennis Officer Supports Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240918-N-FF561-1001 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2024) - Aviation Boatswain's Mate (Handling) 3rd Class Jordan Bell, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), performs routine maintenance in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Rajah Lee Thornton)