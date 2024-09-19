Russell operations

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Navy Sonar Technician (Surface) 3rd Class Austin Currie, from Puyallup, Washington, front, and Sonar Technician (Surface) 2nd Class Brittanie Llorens, from Pensacola, Florida, stand watch in sonar control aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Russell (DDG 59), Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people and ideas. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class John A. Miller)