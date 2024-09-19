USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Supports Navy Week

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

240919-N-XQ548-1024 Newport News, Va. (Sept. 19, 2024) Legalman 2nd Class Kameron White, a native of Houston, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), processes a notarization request on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)