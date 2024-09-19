Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Supports Navy Week

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Supports Navy Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240919-N-XQ548-1024 Newport News, Va. (Sept. 19, 2024) Legalman 2nd Class Kameron White, a native of Houston, Texas, assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), processes a notarization request on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept. 19, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Aaron Arroyo)

    This work, USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) Sailor Supports Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Aaron Arroyo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Legalman
    RCOH

