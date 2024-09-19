Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS John C. Stennis Sailor Supports Navy Week [Image 1 of 3]

    USS John C. Stennis Sailor Supports Navy Week

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Mikayla Alley 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    240918-N-KA912-1005 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2024) – Legalman 2nd Class Mya Lister, from Kansas City, Missouri, reads the manual for courts-martial, United States, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikayla Alley)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 05:27
    Photo ID: 8652565
    VIRIN: 240918-N-KA912-1005
    Resolution: 5707x4566
    Size: 1.72 MB
    Location: NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailor Supports Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikayla Alley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    Legalman
    RCOH

