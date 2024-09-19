240918-N-KA912-1005 NEWPORT NEWS, Va. (Sept. 18, 2024) – Legalman 2nd Class Mya Lister, from Kansas City, Missouri, reads the manual for courts-martial, United States, on the floating accommodation facility, in Newport News, Virginia, Sept 18, 2024. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipbuilding conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Mikayla Alley)
This work, USS John C. Stennis Sailor Supports Navy Week [Image 3 of 3], by PO3 Mikayla Alley, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.