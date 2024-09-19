24th MEU (SOC) Arrives in Limassol, Cyprus Aboard the USS Oak Hill (LSD-51)

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Marines with the 24th Marine Expeditionary Unit (MEU) Special Operations Capable (SOC) arrive in Limassol, Cyprus aboard the U.S. Navy Harpers Ferry-class dock landing ship USS Oak Hill (LSD-51) to begin scheduled bilateral training with the Republic of Cyprus National Guard, Sept. 20, 2024. The training, set to take place from September to early November, was coordinated with the Government of the Republic of Cyprus and is designed to strengthen the operational capabilities of both forces and reaffirm the strong security cooperation and commitment to regional stability between the U.S. and Cyprus. The 24th MEU (SOC) and Wasp Amphibious Ready Group are on a scheduled deployment to U.S. Naval Forces Europe and Africa area of operations to support U.S., Allied, and partner interests in the region, including in the Eastern Mediterranean Sea. Routine training exercises ensure that we, alongside our Allies and partners, are postured and ready to respond rapidly and effectively to any mission. (U.S. Marine Corps Photo by SSgt. Ryan Sammet)