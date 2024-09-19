15th MEU Recon Company Conducts VBBS in Tsushima Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, holds security during a visit, board, search, and seizure mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)