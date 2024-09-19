15th MEU Recon Company Conducts VBBS in Tsushima Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, during a visit, board, search, and seizure mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)