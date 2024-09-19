Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    15th MEU Recon Company Conducts VBBS in Tsushima Strait [Image 2 of 8]

    15th MEU Recon Company Conducts VBBS in Tsushima Strait

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) U.S. Marines assigned to Reconnaissance Company, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, fast-rope from a U.S. Navy MH-60S Sea Hawk, attached to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 23, during a visit, board, search, and seizure mission rehearsal aboard the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:55
    Photo ID: 8652528
    VIRIN: 240918-M-YF186-1888
    Resolution: 6872x4581
    Size: 3.12 MB
    Location: USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
    Recon
    VBSS
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Safe and Secure Seas
    Sea Passages

