VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Surface Surveillance Coordination Flights over Tsushima Strait

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine Corps UH-1Y Venom crew chief assigned to the Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, surveys the Tsushima Strait during a surface surveillance coordination mission over the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)