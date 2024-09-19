VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Surface Surveillance Coordination Flights over Tsushima Strait

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the Tsushima Strait while conducting integrated operations with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)