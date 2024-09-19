Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Surface Surveillance Coordination Flights over Tsushima Strait [Image 2 of 7]

    VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Surface Surveillance Coordination Flights over Tsushima Strait

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) The amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) transits the Tsushima Strait while conducting integrated operations with the embarked 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Amelia Kang)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:32
    Photo ID: 8652505
    VIRIN: 240918-M-LO557-1455
    Resolution: 7159x4775
    Size: 2.68 MB
    Location: TSUSHIMA STRAIT, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMM-165 (Rein.) Conducts Surface Surveillance Coordination Flights over Tsushima Strait [Image 7 of 7], by Sgt Amelia Kang, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    15th MEU
    USMCNews
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Safe and Secure Seas
    Sea Passages

