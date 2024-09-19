Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MV-22Bs Fly Surface Surveillance Coordination Mission over Tsushima Strait [Image 4 of 4]

    MV-22Bs Fly Surface Surveillance Coordination Mission over Tsushima Strait

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT, PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies a surface surveillance coordination mission over the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)

    Date Taken: 09.18.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:26
    Photo ID: 8652503
    VIRIN: 240918-M-AS577-1309
    Resolution: 4860x3243
    Size: 3.09 MB
    Location: TSUSHIMA STRAIT, PACIFIC OCEAN
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MV-22Bs Fly Surface Surveillance Coordination Mission over Tsushima Strait [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Luis Agostini, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Osprey
    USMCNews
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Sea Passages
    Safe and Secure Sea

