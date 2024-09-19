MV-22Bs Fly Surface Surveillance Coordination Mission over Tsushima Strait

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Marine Corps MV-22B Osprey attached to Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron (VMM) 165 (Reinforced), 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, flies a surface surveillance coordination mission over the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Luis Agostini)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 03:26
|Photo ID:
|8652502
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-AS577-1333
|Resolution:
|4713x3144
|Size:
|2.61 MB
|Location:
|TSUSHIMA STRAIT, PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
