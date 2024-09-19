VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy aviation boatswain’s mate assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) watches a Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off from the Boxer in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024, for a defensive counterair mission. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)