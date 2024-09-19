TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S. Navy aviation boatswain’s mate assigned to the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) watches a Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, take off from the Boxer in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024, for a defensive counterair mission. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8652499
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-YF186-1459
|Resolution:
|5282x6603
|Size:
|2.94 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.