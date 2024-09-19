TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, prepares to takeoff from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024, for a defensive counterair mission. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 03:24
|Photo ID:
|8652497
|VIRIN:
|240918-M-YF186-1415
|Resolution:
|8034x4519
|Size:
|2.45 MB
|Location:
|USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.