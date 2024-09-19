Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer [Image 1 of 4]

    VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer

    USS BOXER (LHD 4), PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.18.2024

    Photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms  

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    TSUSHIMA STRAIT (Sept. 18, 2024) A U.S Marine Corps F-35B Lightning II assigned to Marine Fighter Attack Squadron (VMFA) 225, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, takes off from the amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4) in the Tsushima Strait, Sept. 18, 2024, for a defensive counterair mission. USINDOPACOM forces perform operations in and around critical sea passages and trade thoroughfares to deter threats that create regional instability and impinge on the free flow of goods, people, and ideas. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Cpl. Joseph Helms)

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, VMFA-225 Conducts Defensive Counterair Mission from USS Boxer [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Joseph Helms, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    F-35
    USMCNews
    Free and Open Indo-Pacific
    Critical Waterways
    Sea Passages
    Safe and Secure Sea

