Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elias Taylor, 51st Communications Squadron radio technician operator, reads names from the POW/MIA list during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. The event included the reading of names of POW/MIA service members as a way to honor and recognize their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
Date Taken:
|09.19.2024
Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 03:23
Photo ID:
|8652494
VIRIN:
|240919-F-OS776-1075
Resolution:
|5688x3584
Size:
|721.95 KB
Location:
|OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
Web Views:
|2
Downloads:
|0
