Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elias Taylor, 51st Communications Squadron radio technician operator, reads names from the POW/MIA list during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. The event included the reading of names of POW/MIA service members as a way to honor and recognize their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)