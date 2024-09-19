Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Elias Taylor, 51st Communications Squadron radio technician operator, reads names from the POW/MIA list during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. The event included the reading of names of POW/MIA service members as a way to honor and recognize their sacrifices. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:23
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
