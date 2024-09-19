Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, salutes a wreath during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. National POW/MIA recognition day ceremonies share the common purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)