    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony [Image 4 of 6]

    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, salutes a wreath during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. National POW/MIA recognition day ceremonies share the common purpose of honoring those who were held captive and returned, as well as those who remain missing in action. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8652493
    VIRIN: 240919-F-OS776-1046
    Resolution: 5622x3888
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    POW
    MIA
    51st Fighter Wing
    7thAF

