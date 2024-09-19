Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony [Image 3 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

    OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], SOUTH KOREA

    09.19.2024

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam 

    51st Fighter Wing

    U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing run on a track carrying the U.S. and POW/MIA flags at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. There are more than 81,000 service members who are considered POW/MIA from various conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 09.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.20.2024 03:23
    Photo ID: 8652492
    VIRIN: 240919-F-OS776-1110
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 581.09 KB
    Location: OSAN AIR BASE, GYEONGGIDO [KYONGGI-DO], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony [Image 6 of 6], by SSgt Christopher Tam, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony
    Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    PACAF
    Osan Air Base
    POW
    MIA
    51st Fighter Wing
    7thAF

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download