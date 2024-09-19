Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

U.S. Air Force Airmen assigned to the 51st Fighter Wing run on a track carrying the U.S. and POW/MIA flags at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. There are more than 81,000 service members who are considered POW/MIA from various conflicts. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)
