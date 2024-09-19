Osan hosts POW/MIA Recognition Ceremony

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Kevin Walsh, 51st Fighter Wing deputy commander, gives remarks during a POW/MIA recognition ceremony at Osan Air Base, Republic of Korea, Sept. 19, 2024. The annual proclamation is held on the third Friday in September for national POW/MIA Recognition Day. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christopher Tam)