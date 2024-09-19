USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 18, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4) in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class, Samantha Rosales)