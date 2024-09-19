NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 18, 2024) The Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts a replenishment at sea with USNS Richard E. Byrd (T-AKE-4) in the Northern Pacific Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class, Samantha Rosales)
|Date Taken:
|09.18.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.20.2024 01:20
|Photo ID:
|8652274
|VIRIN:
|240918-N-NO824-1000
|Resolution:
|5184x3456
|Size:
|2.85 MB
|Location:
|NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN
|Web Views:
|15
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific [Image 3 of 3], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.