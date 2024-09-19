USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 18, 2024) An MH-60R Seahawk helicopter assigned to the “Tunnel Rats” of Helicopter Maritime Strike Squadron (HSM) 35, Det. 1, embarked aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70), fires flares while training during routine operations in the Northern Pacific. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Information Specialist Chief Amber Hart)