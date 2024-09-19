USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 19, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd class Elijah Reichle tests a sextant navigational instrument following routine maintenance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) in the Northern Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)