    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific [Image 1 of 3]

    USS Lake Erie (CG 70) conducts operations in the Northern Pacific

    NORTH PACIFIC OCEAN

    09.19.2024

    Courtesy Photo

    Commander, Task Force 70 / Carrier Strike Group 5

    NORTHERN PACIFIC (Sept. 19, 2024) Quartermaster 2nd class Elijah Reichle tests a sextant navigational instrument following routine maintenance aboard the Ticonderoga-class guided-missile cruiser USS Lake Erie (CG 70) in the Northern Ocean. Lake Erie is conducting homeland defense operations in the Northern Pacific. (U.S. Navy photo by Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Samantha Rosales)

