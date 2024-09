Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Coast Guard Air Station Barbers Point crew and three men from 25-foot fishing vessel Ichiban stand beside the MH-65 Dolphin helicopter at Air Station Barbers Point, Hawaii, Sept. 19. Coast Guard Sector Honolulu received notification from Honolulu Fire Department that the Ichiban, was taking on water nine miles offshore of Honolulu Harbor.